Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,693,000 after acquiring an additional 628,997 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 439,887 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 317,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 967.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 292,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,653.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 271,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

