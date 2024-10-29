Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.73 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

