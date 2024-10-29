Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.