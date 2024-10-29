Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

