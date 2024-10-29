Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $236,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,069 shares of company stock worth $4,923,389. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -161.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -449.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.