Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
