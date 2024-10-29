Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Cut to $196.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $198.00 to $196.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight Capital raised Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $176.94 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $128.41 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,272.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $204,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

