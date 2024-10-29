Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 219,272 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 168.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,272 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $132,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:PJUL opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

