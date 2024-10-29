Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSU. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 94,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.