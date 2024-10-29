Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.62 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.79 and its 200-day moving average is $138.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

