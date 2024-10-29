Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $15.63 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,355,000 after purchasing an additional 171,902 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 65,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

