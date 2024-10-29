Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000.

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $68.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

