Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,779 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $612.09 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $481.79 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $625.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $626.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

