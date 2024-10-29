Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 77,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Busey Bank raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 93,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 256,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. TD Cowen lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

