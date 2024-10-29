Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

MPC opened at $151.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $140.98 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

