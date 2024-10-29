Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,820 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after buying an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,083 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,830 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

