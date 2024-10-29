Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 183,182 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,182 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.65% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PVAL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 636.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 147.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 580,866 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,259,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 335.4% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 251,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

(Free Report)

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.