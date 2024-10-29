Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 73,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $69.34 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.