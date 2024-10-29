Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,485 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.11 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

