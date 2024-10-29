Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $90.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

DXCM stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 870.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

