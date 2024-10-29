Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $9.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NWL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -46.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Newell Brands by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

