Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $106.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

NYSE LEA opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lear has a 1 year low of $97.51 and a 1 year high of $147.11. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lear will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 70.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 240.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lear by 71.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

