Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 161.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.38. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $132.66.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

