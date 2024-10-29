What is Cormark’s Estimate for Galiano Gold Q3 Earnings?

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$87.52 million during the quarter. Galiano Gold had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$2.40 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.19.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Judith Mosely sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$89,595.00. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

