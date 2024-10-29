What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:PBL FY2024 Earnings?

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

PBL stock opened at C$24.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$17.95 and a one year high of C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$650.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.58 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total transaction of C$52,260.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $110,510. Insiders own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.