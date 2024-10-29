What is Cormark’s Forecast for Eldorado Gold Q3 Earnings?

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of EGO opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.95. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tobam grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

