What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:AYA Q3 Earnings?

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.64.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AYA opened at C$18.04 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$19.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 200.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of C$18.72 million during the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.