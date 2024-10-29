What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for IBP Q3 Earnings?

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Installed Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $11.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ FY2024 earnings at $10.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.09 EPS.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $234.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $96,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 395.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 114,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2,912.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

