Wolfe Research Upgrades Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $535.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $438.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.94 and a 200 day moving average of $427.53.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 249.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,430,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

