WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $54.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.954 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at $1,479,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in WPP by 27.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 378.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in WPP by 53.2% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in WPP by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

