WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WSP. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$258.25.

WSP Global stock opened at C$250.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$235.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$221.34. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$175.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$253.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

