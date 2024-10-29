Zacks Research Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

