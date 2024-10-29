Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.16). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.46 million. Analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $72,547.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,232 shares in the company, valued at $720,677.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Zai Lab by 51.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 58.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

