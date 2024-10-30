1,064 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,830,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 55,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,261 shares of company stock valued at $74,082,130 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $226.05 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $139.47 and a one year high of $234.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

