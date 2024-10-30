1,114,824 Shares in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,114,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.55. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.68%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.82%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

