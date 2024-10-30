1,468 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,434,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,091,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $155.27 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.63 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

