340,000 Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 17,569,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,012,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,261,000 after acquiring an additional 572,700 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,734,000 after acquiring an additional 449,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,492,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 400,067 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,011,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,618,000 after purchasing an additional 301,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USHY opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

