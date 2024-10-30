3,502 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.73 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

