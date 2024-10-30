3,511 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,511 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $145.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $312,033.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $3,652,410. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

