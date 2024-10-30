3,975 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

C stock opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

