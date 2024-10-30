4,934 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,442,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,335,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,198,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,203,000 after purchasing an additional 95,303 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

