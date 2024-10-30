746 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $12,318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $4,512,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 48.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 56,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.0 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $292.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $227.81 and a 52 week high of $303.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.52.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.