AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Down 7.4% in October

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 860,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AC Immune Stock Performance

AC Immune stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $297.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AC Immune

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AC Immune by 294.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 328,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.