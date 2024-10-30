Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 128,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
ACST stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.52.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
