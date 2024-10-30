Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich Sells 9,500 Shares

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $173,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 71.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 279,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

