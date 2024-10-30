Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,600 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 548,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at $502,695.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,695.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

