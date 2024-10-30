Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Adecoagro
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after purchasing an additional 561,352 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Adecoagro by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 205,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Adecoagro by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro Trading Down 0.8 %
AGRO stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AGRO
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.