Adrienne Kebodeaux Sells 43,928 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

