Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Advent Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.14.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.