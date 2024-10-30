AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,179.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.52 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -977.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AECOM by 1,082.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in AECOM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 117,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 1,717.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

