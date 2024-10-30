AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACM

AECOM Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,179.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.52 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -977.78%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AECOM by 1,082.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in AECOM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 117,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 1,717.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.